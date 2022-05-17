TRIPOLI. “The Administration of the Protection of Diplomatic Missions announces the wounding of one of its elements by gunshots that exploded in the clashes that took place in Tripoli, while it is working to protect the Italian embassy”. A tweet from the site writes it Abaad News referring to the clashes that accompanied the rejected attempt by “parallel” Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha to enter Tripoli. From an informed source it was learned that the guard was hit by stray bullets and not as part of a targeted firefight.