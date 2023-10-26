One of the main spiritual leaders of the Guarani Paï Tavyterä people, also known as Guarani Kaiowa in Brazil, has been beaten to death. The homicide occurred in the ancestral territory of this indigenous people that has spread on both sides of the border of Paraguay and Brazil since before colonization.

On Sunday, a man beat Arnaldo Benítez Vargas, the tekoaruvicha, head of the territory or shaman, in Guaraní. Neither the police nor public health services responded to the calls for help from their relatives, according to other leaders of this indigenous people. The alleged murderer lived in the community and works for one of the Brazilian businessmen who invaded the lands of this town for years.

Benítez died in the hospital that same night, when they managed to take him there from the remote place where Yvy Pyte is, his community, located about 40 kilometers from the border with Brazil, in one of the last tropical forests of the Amambay mountain range.

A Guaraní spiritual leader like Benítez Vargas is equivalent to an important priest or bishop in the Catholic religion, but in the case of the Guaraní it is a status approved in an assembly. The affection and love towards him are very great. Just three days before he was performing one of the traditional dances and songs of the Paï.

“The circumstances must be fully clarified, since acts of intimidation, threats, systematic harassment, illegal deforestation and invasion of their lands have been previously documented in the area,” denounces a statement from the National Indigenous Articulation for a Dignified Life. (Anivid).

Yvy Pyte is one of dozens of communal villages in this people-nation in the jungles of Parana, but where almost no one lives anymore due to the torments suffered by its inhabitants in recent years, from group shooting attacks to kidnappings of girls and three other members of the community murdered a year ago.

The police have not even attempted to capture the person responsible, who remains locked up in his house within the community, according to what one of the victim’s relatives who still lives in the area told EL PAÍS by telephone.

“It is an attack by people linked to the conflict of invasion of their ancestral territories and the advance of the systematic genocide against the Paĩ Tavyterã people,” he says. Sociological Research Base (Base Is), an association of social researchers and scientists specialized in the rural reality of Paraguay.

“The shock is incalculable, as is the lack of protection and orphanhood. Ethnocide is the destruction of the culture of an ethnic group, its culture and its way of inhabiting this world. Every time a spiritual leader is murdered and every time the State violates our human rights, it contributes to the ethnocide of the indigenous peoples of Paraguay,” they say from the indigenous group.

Amambay is an area rich in nature and history that has become dangerous for many reasons beyond the control of the Guaraní: cocaine trafficking, the usual hitmen in the nearby border city Pedro Juan Caballero-Punta Pora, clandestine marijuana plantations, smuggling of automobiles, tobacco, weapons and precious woods. Among many other things that involve criminal groups in Brazil, such as the First Capital Command (PCC) and the judicial, military and police authorities of both countries.

Other indigenous organizations, scientists and human rights defenders in Paraguay, such as the Committee of Churches or the Center for Anthropological Studies of the Catholic University, recalled that this community has been receiving death threats for some time and are asking for an ex officio investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office. They also urge the Paraguayan president, Santiago Peña, to intervene and “guarantee the effective protection of the life, physical integrity and territory of the Paĩ Tavyterã People.”

The guardians of the forest, mate and stevia

The Paĩ Tavyterã are one of the five Guaraní nation-peoples that inhabit Paraguay, known for being among the first discoverers of the use of plants such as stevia or mate and for their wisdom related to natural medicine.

“The invaders of our territory continue to perpetrate a series of environmental crimes that compromise our natural livelihood assets, our crops, our sacred plants and the progressive destruction of our living space,” the leaders warned. just a month ago.

There are some 15,000 people who are being besieged by groups of armed men who, riding in four-by-four trucks, shoot at schools while the children are in class. The invaders have entered with tractors and other tools, working day and night to extract wood from ancient native trees.

Other gunmen who settle in their territory, one of the last virgin tropical forests left in the region, so that they cannot stop illegal loggers and poachers or even suspected pedophiles, like the recent case of an evangelical pastor of a church in the city of Villarrica who kidnapped four indigenous girls.

“What is happening in the country’s territory is, in practice, a silent extermination,” they cry from the National Indigenous Articulation. The Guaraní leaders highlight that the invaders are sent by Brazilian agricultural businessmen with the support of members of the ruling Colorado Party of Paraguay.

The statement ensures that the Paraguayan State ignores the claims, complaints and requests for help made for decades and does not apply the laws of free, prior and informed consultation and consent. “Instead of protecting communities, it criminalizes them,” adds its statement.

Some 140,000 people identify themselves as members of the 19 indigenous peoples living in Paraguay, according to the 2023 census. 75 percent of them are in extreme poverty, compared to 5.6 percent of the 6.1 million of total inhabitants of the South American country.

Although there are many indigenous families working in the cities of Paraguay, the majority live in the countryside, where their villages, once embedded in the original forest of jaguars, monkeys and palm trees, similar to that surrounding Rio de Janeiro and the Iguazu Falls, have been surrounded by pastures full of cows and besieged by monocultures of transgenic soybeans for export to Europe and China.

The indigenous communities of Paraguay are usually oases of virgin nature, although not always, many have been completely destroyed. And some huts are its last testimony among a green sea of ​​soybeans that reaches to the horizon.

The majority live struggling to obtain the land titles that belong to them or with the threat of having them taken away by national and foreign businessmen who covet their lands, which are increasingly valuable as they are now almost the only ones where the native forest is preserved.

