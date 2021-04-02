The Grand Theft Auto franchise is, without a doubt, one of the largest in the video game industry. So much so, that despite the absence of news by Rockstar regarding a new installment, which has not yet confirmed that it is in development, it is on everyone’s lips repeatedly.

Now, a new leak from GTA 6, from 4chan, and that we have known thanks to the people of Gamesrant, ensures that the game could be announced much earlier than we might expect at first, and that the title would feature the largest map in the franchise.

A new GTA 6 leak ensures we’ll see it soon

The highlight of this leak is the so-called “Project America”, which refers to the possibility that players can visit up to six different cities. The new map would appear to feature the current Grand Theft Auto 5 map, allowing players to revisit all of the Rockstar title locations.

The rumor of a female protagonist for GTA 6 would be confirmed according to a leak

In addition, as we have commented, the leak ensures that we will soon be able to see GTA 6, since development would be in a very advanced state, in the absence of finishing the last of the locations, which is currently under development. Apparently, the information shared would coincide with the leak that occurred a couple of years ago, which ensured that we could visit several cities and that the game would star a female character.

However, this is still a mere rumor, and also, considering that Rockstar Games is currently working with the next generation version of GTA V, so the most sensible thing seems to take this GTA 6 leak with some skepticism.