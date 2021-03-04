Although three generations of consoles have passed, it seems that the game still has a lot to give, and now it turns out that a secret from GTA 5 has been discovered, after 8 years had passed since its launch. A fan of the Rockstar game has posted on Reddit that he has discovered a new GTA 5 secret. Before GTA Online became what it was, the number one hobby for all GTA players was obtaining a search level of five stars and then try to survive as long as possible.

What was published precisely is the video explanation of how he did the game to fill the area with policemen. It’s basically the game literally generating a portal that sends cars and cops through a constant but random stream. In the video posted on Reddit we can see the process in action, and in this way that the secret of GTA 5 has been discovered.

A GTA 5 secret has been discovered

In GTA 5, the Los Santos police always ends up catching you if you raise the star level enough. There is no escape, and that is due to the system that the game uses to generate policemen. No matter how far you are from the nearest police station, the Los Santos police will flood your area, shoot your tires, and send your corpse to the morgue. It’s nothing new that GTA 5 floods your location with hordes of cops, but this is the first time we’ve seen the process in action.

So yes, a GTA 5 secret has been discovered, although it may not be very exciting to watch. All in all, it explains why the Los Santos Police are so effective at all five stars, and it’s because they have an infinite amount of police to put in your way. It remains to be seen whether Grand Theft Auto 6 will update this method for something more immersive and less arcade.