Wendy Rush, wife of the CEO of OceanGate, who died on the Titan, descends from a couple who died in the 1912 tragedy of the ocean liner

After the terrible news concerning the death of the 5 passengers who were on the Titan, the OceanGate submarine that sank in the Atlantic on Sunday on its way to the Titanic, a rather disconcerting detail emerged which concerns, in particular, the wife of one of the passengers. The woman’s name is Wendy and she is the wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

Stockton Rush he is one of five men who lost their lives in the Titan tragedy. In particular, he was the founder and CEO of OceanGate Expedition, i.e. the company that owns the submarine and which had fully organized the mission that was supposed to take them to the wrecks of the Titanic.

His wife Wendynow widowed, is apparently one descendant of a couple who lost his life on April 15, 1912, when the enormous liner sank following a tremendous impact against a large iceberg.

They were called Isidor and Ida Straus. He was one of the co-owners of the Macy’s chain of stores, one of the richest on board the Titanic.

According to some witnesses, when getting into the lifeboat, Ida refused to stay together with other women and children. And her husband, of course, stayed with her.

The two it seems that they lay down on the bed in their cabin, waiting embraced for the ship to sink. This scene is reported even in the movie blockbuster by James Cameron.

The Tragedy of the Titan

Rush, along with 4 other men, boarded the OceanGate submarine on Sunday morning. About an hour and thirty minutes after they went down, the Titan is disappeared from the radar.

Immediately the US and Canadian authorities started the searches at sea, also involving organizations from other countries and deploying the latest generation tools and means.

Yesterday afternoon, when the 96 hours of oxygen available to passengers were theoretically over, the tragic news.

Apparently the Titan was destroyed due to a catastrophic implosion.

An underwater drone, in fact, has found i scrap of the small submarine on the ocean floorat a depth of almost 4,000 meters.