Nine days have passed since Efesé’s last league game, but it seems that it was yesterday when the surprising and deserved victory of the Albinegros against Leganés, one of the titans of LaLiga Smartbank, by a goal to zero. The pepineros, who landed in Cartagena after five consecutive victories, kissed the canvas before a compact team, willful and capable of erasing with a stroke of the pen the image offered only a few days before in Las Palmas.

It was the dedication and forgetting about the complexes during the course of the match that gave Benipila’s men three vital points, propelling them to seventeenth place, out of the relegation places. But be careful, because doing the math right now is absurd. And the road continues to be stony.

LaLiga Smartbank does not give up and, now, it puts another challenge on the path of Efesé, a test that will again demand the maximum from a team that cannot afford to lower its guard. Because this afternoon, Cartagena visits the leader, Mallorca (6.15pm, Visit Mallorca Estadi), a squad with a Primera poster that rides almost at ease through the silver division.

The Balearic Islands get four points from the second, they are the team that fits the least and far from their stadium they have not lost



With 57 points, the Balearic Islands have the baton. They have only fallen four times this season, and they take four points from their immediate chase, Espanyol. With just a quick glance at these numbers, anyone can see the difficulty of the challenge.

But the numbers of the next opponent of Efesé do not end there: with 37 goals, they are the third team that pierces the rival goal the most times (Almería has 42 and Espanyol 39); the team that fits the least (13 goals), and as a visitor they have not yet lost a single game. In fact, curiously, the islanders have better figures away from their fiefdom than in their own facilities (as locals they have accumulated 26 points while in someone else’s field they add 31).

Still, Luis García’s are not perfect machinery. Not at all. Against Espanyol, three days ago, they reaped a tough defeat (1-2). Also against Las Palmas (0-1) earlier this year. Fuenlabrada is another squad that knows how to bring down the Balearic giant; got it in December (2-3). And Rayo Vallecano, who took advantage of the vermilion confusion after relegation to hit him with a winning hook on the first day (0-1). Sporting de Gijón, Oviedo, Mirandés, Albacete and Zaragoza were able to scratch a point against Mallorca.

Turn to Andújar



And with the intention of extending that list of clubs that have pulled the teeth of the first classified, Efesé appears at the Son Moix venue with a sensitive loss, that of Raúl Navas. The Sevillian center-back has been the architect of the cracked Albinegra back to breathe with a certain tranquility. Dominant, the center-back has formed together with Datkovic a difficult axis to overcome, stopping the bleeding of goals that Cartagena suffered and that has led him to be the team that most often collects the ball from their nets (37).

But today one of those two pieces that backbone a defense that has managed to keep the goal now protected by Chichizola at zero in three of the last five crashes (seven times throughout the season), will not be there. Navas entered a rival hard in the last stake and saw the red card, which led to a penalty game.

So it will be the turn for Andújar, a central who last year became part of Albinegra history after scoring the two goals of the victory against Córdoba that pushed Borja Jiménez’s men, coach at the time, to the first place just before that football will pass because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This course, that of Torrejón de Ardoz has not been so fluid with the previous one, but the opportunity is presented again before him to retaliate from actions that have led him to the substitution. Neither does Nacho Gil, who will also miss the next match against Ponferradina (Friday, March 12, 7:00 p.m.). In his case, the red seen against Leganés will mean an absence of two games.

Gallar is another that does not arrive. Despite his manager’s wishes to get him back for this game, the winger is out again and his return will be delayed for another week. It is not yet one hundred percent. Santiesteban, on the other hand, repeats the call. For its part, Mallorca will not be able to count on midfielder Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta. Neither will Oliván, a side who develops in the left-handed lane.