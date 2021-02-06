Sheriff Adel (Washington)

Cryptocurrencies continue to rise as they attract new institutional investors, at a time when investors fear sharp declines, so will they continue to rise or will they restore the scenario of the collapse that occurred in 2018?

At a time when many senior financial market analysts insist on the increased likelihood of US stocks going through a corrective wave in which they lose nearly 10% of their value, after nearly a full year of successive rises, and dozens of new record levels have been recorded, investors ’attention is focused on The world is moving towards cryptocurrencies that have broken many of the strong points of resistance at the beginning of this year, and the growth of institutional buying in them, until they have become the interest of major investors looking for a store of value that provides them with protection from inflation that specialists realize that it is about to reach American soil.

And on Wednesday, JSC records showed that veteran American investor Dan Tapiero applied to her for approval to establish a group of major investors a $ 200 million investment fund to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Tapiero’s request comes a few days after the British investment company Cross Tower announced its intention to establish a hedge fund whose investments are concentrated in Bitcoin, the most famous cryptocurrency, and begins managing assets valued at about $ 20 million from primary investors, in addition to what will be collected from investors wishing to enter the world of currencies. Encrypted, provided that the minimum investment in it is one hundred thousand dollars.

During his review of the company’s business results during the last quarter of last year, Dan Shulman, CEO of PayPal, confirmed that the company’s volume of business in cryptocurrency, including selling, buying and paying for purchases with it, greatly exceeded the initial expectations of the company, and that the customers who Buying currency through the company’s website doubled their access to the site after purchase, and that more than 16 million customers have been added to active users of the site since the launch of cryptocurrency services on it.

The financial technology giant, which was founded more than 20 years ago in San Jose, California, has made it possible to buy, sell and own a number of major cryptocurrencies for its 350 million users before the end of last year 2020.

Although the total number of users of cryptocurrencies through the company’s website, as well as the profitability of these operations is not known precisely, executives in the company, whose initial business results indicate a net profit exceeding $ 3 billion over the past year, expressed their happiness at the decision. Entering that market, despite their reluctance to step into it.

Relatedly, Ross Stevens, CEO of asset management firm Stone Ridge, which manages its cryptocurrency unit more than $ 6 billion in Bitcoin investment for 280 institutional clients, said, “The volume of orders his company has indicated the company has achieved a near increase in Assets it manages, which may reach $ 25 billion soon. ”