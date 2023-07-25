A group of schoolchildren from Moscow, who went on a hike along the Kola Peninsula and disappeared, got in touch, the press service of the main department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Murmansk region reported on the evening of July 24.

“Everyone is alive and well. Phones were not picked up. [Они] officially registered, today they should have noted that they had passed half of the route, but there was no connection in that area, ”the lack of a signal from the group in the department was explained.

The group’s route runs from Novaya Titovka through Kutovaya Bay, Bolshaya Volokovaya, Vaida, Zubovskaya, Cape Gorodetsky, Malaya Kalinovaya Bay, Cape Voriy, Lodeynaya Bay. The end of the route is planned in the village of Retinskoye.

Earlier, Interfax, citing emergency services, reported that the detachment, accompanied by an instructor, went on a kayak trip near the village of Teriberka and did not get in touch at the appointed time. The group consists of 14 people, including 12 schoolchildren.