A tremendous accident with several injured It happened at dawn this Saturday on Avenida Maipú at 1700, in Vicente Lopez: a BMW would have passed the red traffic light and crashed into a bus on line 161 that ended embedded in a traditional pizzeria in the area.

There were three people who suffered blows of different severity and were transferred to the Bernardo Houssay hospital: a business client, the bus driver and the vehicle driver. According to police sources, after having gotten out of the ambulance that was taking him so that the doctors could review him, the one who was driving the car would have fled of the place.

The BMW would have passed in red and collided with the group that got into the Victorian pizzeria.

“A miracle did not happen a tragedy,” said the neighbors who took photos with their cell phones. It is that until shortly before the accident, the Victor’s pizzeria I was packed with customers, both at the tables inside the premises and at the sidewalk that overlooks Avenida Maipú. The business occupies a busy corner in Vicente López.

Accident at the Víctor pizzeria: the injured in the accident were transferred to the Houssay hospital

The Volunteer firemen (the main headquarters is located one block from where the crash occurred) and personnel from Civil Defense of the Municipality of Vicente López They were the ones who arrived the fastest and were able to help the people.

In it collective 161 several passengers were traveling who were not injured, although some of them had to be helped by the firefighters to be able to leave since a good part of the front part was stuck in the premises.

It is not the first time that a serious crash has occurred on Maipú avenue involving groups and that it is an avenue where at least a dozen lines circulate. In June 2015 the Metrobus started operating.

MR