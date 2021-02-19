A group of young people beat two girls in Leppävaara, Espoo, police say they have found out the identities of the suspects

The events began on Sunday night.

19.2. 15:39

Western Uusimaa police say they have found out the identities of two people suspected of assault. Earlier this week, police reported a situation in which two young girls were beaten in Leppävaara, Espoo. Police also requested observations from the two suspects.

The events began on Sunday night when a group of about 30 young girls gathered in the school yard to find out what was going on. Five people are suspected of involvement in the assault of two 14- and 16-year-old girls.

Police suspect the crimes of two girls over the age of 15 and three girls under the age of 15. The police will continue to investigate the matter in co-operation with child protection.