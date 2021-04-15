A group of drunken young people attacked a doctor in a hospital in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. This was announced on Thursday, April 15, in the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The incident took place in the Rybinsk regional hospital located in the town of Zaozernoye. Law enforcement officers received a message from a nurse in the emergency room, who reported the inappropriate behavior of a crowd of young people: according to a medical facility employee, they behaved noisily near the building and beat windows in the emergency room.

It turned out that the young people, being intoxicated, arrived at the hospital, as one of them needed medical attention.

“A surgeon came out to their screams and assured the young people that help would be provided to their comrade. The doctor himself went to the staff room, a young man born in 1997 burst in and began to be rude to the doctor, to which he asked him to calm down and behave decently. In response, the bully turned to more active actions and inflicted bodily harm on the doctor, ”the official said. website Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A criminal case of beatings was opened against the young man; he faces a sentence of imprisonment for up to two years. The police clarified that the young man had previously been repeatedly prosecuted for causing bodily harm.

Currently, a preventive measure has been chosen against him in the form of an obligation to appear.

On April 11, in the Leningrad region, two suspects were detained in the attack on a 17-year-old teenager. A criminal case was initiated on this fact.