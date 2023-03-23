Weapons seized by the Mexican Army arranged to be destroyed, in Tijuana, on March 17, 2023. JORGE DUENES (REUTERS)

The legal fight initiated in 2021 by Mexico to bring to justice 11 giants of the US arms industry has taken a new step. Prosecutors from 18 US territories – along with various security authorities, organizations and governments from other countries – have joined this week the appeal of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador after a Massachusetts judge dismissed a first civil lawsuit in last september. The Latin American country claims “negligent and illegal trade practices” to the manufacturers, “that facilitate the illegal trafficking of arms to Mexico.”

“Defendants and the Mexican cartels are engaged in a deadly exchange: Defendants supply assault weapons and sniper rifles that criminal organizations use to manufacture drugs and terrorize entire cities in Mexico; the cartels, in exchange, import these drugs and sow chaos in the United States,” reads the report. Amicus curiae, a document filed with the first circuit court of appeals to support the demands of the Mexican government. The letter is signed by authorities from California, Texas, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania, among others. “Our offices have seen firsthand the catastrophic effect that the conduct of the defendants has had on our communities, with an escalation of violence and turf wars fought with these weapons,” it adds.

The support of the authorities comes months after the Mexican case suffered a first setback and was not admitted to trial last year. The federal judge handling the case, Dennis Saylor, assured in his resolution that the court had “empathy for Mexicans,” but that the court took into account the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (better known by its acronym, PLCAA), a controversial law promoted in 2005 that shields the arms industry from their misuse. Days after the judge’s decision, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced a new lawsuit, this time in an Arizona court.

In the supports of the Amicus Curiae —the authorities that have voluntarily supported the new lawsuit and that are unrelated to the litigation—, the prosecutors of the 18 US territories consider that the argument on the shielding of the PLCAA defended by the judge only protects the industry in case of misuse by third parties and not “for their own misconduct or practices.” “The District Court failed to consider the enormous economic (and non-economic) burdens that the PLCAA application preserves […] by intentionally flooding Mexico with firearms, defendants [los 11 fabricantes] they cause profound damage in the US. A common cycle has emerged: their guns are bought in the US, often with the proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs,” the prosecutors noted in the letter.

Lawyers from Mexico filed several documents to show muscle before the appeals court. Another of the writings has been signed by former police officers, justice officials and security agency officials, who show their support for Mexico’s demands and defend that arms producers know that their practices put weapons in the hands of traffickers, who they cross them and end up falling into the possession of the Mexican cartels. That position was one of the arguments that the Mexican Executive exposed in the 139 pages of the initial lawsuit, filed before the Massachusetts court in 2021: “They know very well that these weapons are among the favorites of the drug cartels.” In the letter of the authorities they have requested that the evasion of responsibilities of the manufacturers is not allowed.

The violence that has engulfed Mexico in the last two decades has not been an exception on the continent. The Human Security Network for Latin America and the Caribbean, together with six countries in the region, have sent a third statement, defending the importance of this type of case —in which those involved in the arms trafficking process enter— be tried in a federal court. “Armed violence is one of the most important public health crises in the region,” they state in the letter. This document is signed by the governments of Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, the Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago, whose support was lobbied through the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

The Mexican government has claimed that around half a million weapons cross the US border illegally, fueling the wave of homicidal violence that is plaguing the country. To try to highlight the responsibility of the manufacturers, the Executive of López Obrador tried to maintain a strategy from two fronts: the diplomatic ―with a negotiating table with Washington―; and the legal one, with the demand filed. Among the 11 manufacturers sued is Smith & Wesson, the most prominent American company, as well as other brands such as Colt, Barrett and Glock.

In recent weeks, the US conservative wing has been in the spotlight. Several Republican congressmen have tried to pressure Mexico to rethink its security strategy to disempower drug traffickers in the region, and have proposed classifying Mexican cartels as “terrorist” groups. From the López Obrador Executive they have come to criticize the interventionism that the introduction of the US Army on the Mexican border could entail. While the United States is demanding the flow of drugs from the southern border, Mexico insists on putting a stop to the arms that arrive illegally from its neighbor to the north.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country