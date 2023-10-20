At the border with the Belgorod region, saboteurs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were spotted and they opened fire

A group of Ukrainian saboteurs was spotted near the border with the Belgorod region, Russian border guards opened fire on them. This was reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to him, the sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a reconnaissance drone near the border with Russia near the Grayvoron customs post. Russian border guards hit the saboteurs with a grenade launcher.

It is known that one of the Ukrainian saboteurs was seriously injured. Previously, saboteurs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out reconnaissance near the border with the Belgorod region before breaking into Russian territory.