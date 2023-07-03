A group of Ukrainian saboteurs was destroyed near the village of Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporozhye region. This was announced on July 3 by the head of the regional public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“The Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group was destroyed near the village of Dorozhnyanka, located between the cities of Gulyai Pole and Pologi,” Rogov said in an interview with “RIA News”.

Rogov also said that the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation are actively repelling the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the entire front line.

Earlier that day, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group had also been destroyed near the village of Marfopol, Zaporozhye region. Three warehouses of rocket and artillery weapons and ammunition of the 23rd, 65th mechanized and 128th mountain assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also liquidated.

A day earlier, Rogov pointed to the preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the start of the second stage of the counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye region in the coming days. He noted that the main blow of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be concentrated on any of the sectors of the front – from the Vasilyevsky direction to the Vremevsky ledge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

