The Spanish Civil Guard, in an operation coordinated by Europol, dismantled a criminal organization of Turkish origin specialized in international drug traffickingwith 36 detainees of ten different nationalities and the seizure of more than two tons of marijuana, weapons, ammunition and cash.

According to the criteria of

As reported this Tuesday, June 25, by the Spanish security force, the operation, which took place in the provinces of Granada, Malaga and Seville (south), allowed for the elimination of a transnational criminal organization made up of people of multiple nationalities and led by citizens of Turkish origin.

Share 36 people of 10 different nationalities were arrested. Photo:iStock

It is a group focused on the export of large quantities ofe marijuana and heroin from Spain to Germany and other Eastern European countries.

The investigation, coordinated by Europol, was carried out by the Civil Guard with the collaboration of agents from the French Customs Service (DNRED) and the Anti-Narcotics Department of the Turkish National Police (NSB).

The operation, carried out last week after several months of investigation, resulted in the iSeizure of more than two tons of marijuana throughout the different phases.

Six plantations in closed spaces were also dismantled and 300 kilograms of marijuana buds, already vacuum-packed and ready for distribution, were seized.

The searches carried out also included three fully operational short firearms and ammunition for them, 138,000 euros in cash and ten high-end vehicles.

The criminal organization, also involved in heroin trafficking destined for the European Union, was made up of people from different countries, with detainees from Spain, Germany, Austria, Syria, Montenegro, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine, Argentina and Venezuela.

EFE