They have published on social networks a photo with a multitude of annotations to the errors in which, according to them, María Isabel Campuzano has incurred in her note Corrections in the statement of Mabel Campuzano. / @UnitedTeachers

María Isabel Campuzano, new Minister of Education and Culture in the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, released a statement this Saturday in which, a few hours after her appointment, she explained what her “master lines” were going to be at the head of this council to which he has acceded between criticisms of unions, social movements such as the Green Tide and also of the opposition. Now, a day later, one of the movements that is critical of his appointment, has published a document on his social networks in which he corrects the spelling mistakes in which the new Minister of Education would have incurred in the writing of his statement .

«We are sorry to inform you that you do not approve», they indicate from United Teachers, which, among other corrections, highlights the absence of punctuation marks or errors when using them, as well as correcting the use of some expressions: «This text presents some problems very serious punctuation, “they sentence.