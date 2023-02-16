In the Voronezh region, the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained a group of fraudsters for deceiving 67 people for 4.7 million rubles

In the Voronezh region, police officers detained 12 members of a criminal group engaged in fraud, the victims of which were 67 people. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

According to investigators, the defendants in the case called residents of different regions of Russia with a bad credit history. They introduced themselves as brokers and offered their mediation to obtain a positive decision of banks for a loan. The Russians paid for their services, but received no help. The scammers stole the money they received. Damage to victims from the Voronezh, Lipetsk, Kursk, Belgorod and Sverdlovsk regions is estimated at 4.7 million rubles.

A criminal case has been initiated against the detained members of the group on the organization of a criminal community.