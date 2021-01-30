A group of State Duma deputies led by Larisa Tutova, deputy chairman of the committee on education and science, appealed to the Minister of Education of the Russian Federation, Sergei Kravtsov, with proposals to establish compensation payments to teachers for remote work.

According to TASS, parliamentarians propose to establish compensation payments for the expenses of teachers for communication services, the Internet, maintenance of computer equipment by analogy with compensation for the costs of paying for educational literature.

Also, the deputies proposed to establish indicators for the formation of a permanent part of the salary for the teaching staff and for the heads of educational structural units.

Earlier it was reported that Russia is planning to create an intellectual assistant to the teacher, capable of checking the work of students. According to sources, in 2021, several pilot projects are already being implemented to create such an assistant, which will allow teachers to devote more time to communicating with children and further self-education.