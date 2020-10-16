The CERN center in Geneva, Switzerland, is keen to change the laws of physics as we know them. With an atom destroyer from the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the aim is to detect or create miniature black holes, which would give rise to a completely new universe parallel to ours.

To achieve this, this destroyer will reach about very high energy levels, so much that there really is eexperts from the LHC itself who are quite critical with the test that is intended to be carried out, since at first they affirmed that the fact of colliding particles with such high energy would imply ending our universe by creating a black hole.

However, this scaremongering is not shared by other Geneva scientists, which convey tranquility by the experiment. For example, one of the scientists behind him, Mir Faizal, thinks it will be something revolutionary: “As well as many parallel sheets of paper, which are two-dimensional objects [ancho y largo] can exist in a third dimension [altura], parallel universes can also exist in higher dimensions”.

The keys to the attempt

Next week the search for a parallel universe will take place, something that could not have been achieved before because Until now the LHC had looked for very small black holes with energy levels below 5.3 TeV, something too low according to the latest studies.

However, to create black holes it is said that levels equal to or greater than 9.5 TeV in six dimensions and 11.9 TeV in 10 dimensions should be achieved.

Another aspect to take into account is the role of gravity. “It can flow from our universe into the extra dimensions, this model can be tested by detecting mini black holes at the LHC,” says Faizal. Add that in case it ends up leaking, that’s when miniature black holes can be produced at the LHC.

Faizal explains that “it cannot be proven”, so it is something closer to philosophy than to science, so that the only way to know that the experiment really works is to “detect mini black holes in this energy”. So it will be known that “both the rainbow of gravity and the additional dimensions are correct.”