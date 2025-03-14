Researchers at the University of Basel and the University Hospital of Basel (Switzerland) are developing cartilage implants from patient’s nasal septum cells. In a recent study they show that giving these cartilage implants more time to mature significantly improves clinical efficacy, even in patients with complex cartilage lesions.

This suggests that the method could also be adequate for the Degenerated cartilage treatment in osteoarthritis. The results are published in the scientific journal ‘Science Translational Medicine’. It should be remembered that damage to the joint cartilage does not cure themselves and increase the risk of osteoarthritis.

Cells extracted from the nose cartilage

Thus, the team led by Professor Ivan Martin, Dr. Marcus Mumme and Professor Andrea Barbero has been investigating the possibilities of the nasal septum cells. The technique consists in extracting the cells from a tiny piece of the patient’s nasal septum cartilage and then let them multiply in the laboratory on a soft fiber structure. Finally, the newly formed cartilage is cut with the desired shape and implanted in the knee joint.

Previous studies have already yielded promising results. “Cartilaginous nasal cells have special characteristics that make them ideal for cartilage regeneration “Explains Professor Martin. For example, these cells have been shown to counteract inflammation in the joints.

In a clinical trial in which they participated 98 patients in clinics from four countriesthe researchers compared two experimental approaches. A group received cartilage grafts that had matured in the laboratory for only two days before the implementation similar to other cartilage replacement products. In the other group, the grafts were matured for two weeks. During this time, the tissue acquires similar characteristics to the native cartilage.

Different maturation periods

During the 24 months after the procedure, the participants self -evaluated their well -being and the functionality of the knee treated by questionnaires. The results showed a clear improvement in both groups. However, patients who received a modified cartilage with more mature engineering continued improving even in the second year after the proceduresurpassing the group with less mature cartilage grafts.





In addition, magnetic resonance revealed that the most mature cartilage grafts resulted in a better composition of the tissue in the place of the implant and even the neighboring cartilage. “The longest previous maturation period is worth it,” emphasizes Anke Wixmerten, the main co -author of the study. He additional implant maturation time, points outonly requires a slight increase in effort and manufacturing costs, and provides much better results.

“It should be noted that patients with larger injuries benefit from cartilage grafts with Larger previous maturation periods“Professor Barbero develops. This also applies, he says, to cases in which the previous treatments of the cartilage with other techniques have not been successful.

A method to treat osteoarthritis

“Our study does not include a direct comparison with current treatments. However, if we analyze the results of the standard questionnaires, patients treated with our approach achieved long -highest long -term scores In joint functionality and quality of life, “admits Professor Martin.

Based on these and other previous findings, researchers from the department of biomedicine now plan to prove this method to treat osteoarthritis, a inflammatory disease which causes the degeneration of the cartilage of the joints, resulting in chronic pain and disability.

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for free to our Newsletter.