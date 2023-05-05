A group of saboteurs who attacked the Ilsky oil refinery was detained in the Kuban

In the Krasnodar Territory, a group of saboteurs who attacked the Ilsky oil refinery was detained. This is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

It is noted that the accomplices blew up one of the installations using an improvised explosive device (IED). After that, as a law enforcement source told Lente.ru, the saboteurs entered the pipe for unloading oil and oil products with a diameter of about 1500 mm, through which they tried to escape, but unsuccessfully.

At the same time, it was previously reported that an attack on a plant in the Kuban on the morning of May 5 was carried out by a drone. It was noted that the drone got into the air cooler of the compressor station, after which a fire started on an area of ​​60 squares – it was quickly extinguished.

For the first time after the drone attack, a fire at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Kuban began on the night of May 4 – almost two days ago. Then the refinery was attacked by four drones. It is known that the first drone did not reach its target and fell on the territory of the refinery, 20 minutes after that, a fire started there. As a result of the attack, one tank with oil products was destroyed, the second of them, which contained 85 percent of diesel fuel, caught fire.

Subsequently, footage of a drone attack on an oil refinery appeared on the network. In the video, a noise is heard first, then a flash of light is visible in the distance, followed by a loud explosion sound.