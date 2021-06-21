A group of Russian tourists was detained in the Republic of Chad, according to the Novosibirsk group “Ast-54” in the social network “VKontakte” on Monday, June 21. It is noted that the group included the community administrator Vitaly Polishchuk.

“The administrator of Ast-54 was detained in Chad as part of a group of travelers. On May 19, a group of travelers from Russia, including Vitaly Polishchuk and Alexei Kamerzanov, arrived in the capital of Cameroon, Yaounde, ”it was reported.

The number of those detained was not specified.

The tourists crossed the border into Chad on May 25 and met with a local guide, after which they reached the city of N’Djamena, where they were joined by five more people, including a tourist from Lithuania. On May 28, the members of the expedition left the city and went on a three-week journey through the territory of Chad.

It is noted that the route was previously agreed with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic and ran to the north of the country, towards the Ennedy plateau and the border with Libya.

After passing about 80% of the route, bypassing the unstable region in the Tibesti Highlands, the group stopped in the city of Faya-Larjo. On the morning of June 15, they were awakened by armed men in military and police uniforms and asked to accompany them to the police station.

At the police station, the travelers had their communications equipment, passports and some things confiscated. After that, they drove to the “mansion of the head of the province”, and from there by plane to N’Djamena. The Russians were taken to a hotel, where they are still staying.

“The Russian consulate has difficulties in obtaining information about the current status of tourists. After three days, when the Chadian side was supposed to, following the protocol, either bring charges or let the tourists go, nothing happened, ”it said.

The detainees have no information about what is happening, they keep in touch through telephones, which were not seized during the search, since they were deep in their bags.

