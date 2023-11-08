Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 3:02 p.m.



| Updated 10:14 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Palace of the Marquis of Rafal began a second life last year after the building was acquired by the Generalitat from the marquises to establish there what would be the first headquarters of the presidency of the autonomous community outside of a provincial capital. The noble halls then served, during the mandate of the socialist Ximo Puig, as the setting for up to two plenary sessions of the Consell. However, shortly after the last elections and with the change of government, now in the hands of the popular Carlos Mazón, the building was closed and nothing more was known. The new president even refrained from holding his Consell last September in the Oriolano palace. In his place, he chose to gather his people in the Oriol Hall of the City Hall.

As this newspaper was able to verify, the only workers who were there were fired. Its task was the management and coordination of the Vega Renhace Plan, the other function that the palace had while Ximo Puig was in charge. That happened in June and since then the Generalitat has made specific visits of which it has not reported, beyond emphasizing that the building is not, in its opinion, in the best conditions. This is why a group of Orihuela residents, including prominent names from the cultural world and the defense of heritage in the city, have addressed Mazón with a clear message: that the palace reopen as soon as possible.

The acquisition by the Generalitat of the Palace of the Marquis of Rafal, the signatories point out, “was very well received in Orihuela, which saw how, finally, ‘Valencia was looking to the south of the Community’ and was taking charge of the complicated situation we have in Orihuela to maintain our rich heritage, acquiring one of the recently closed palaces that, if it had not been purchased and put into use, would have suffered rapid deterioration becoming unusable in the short term, an issue that would aggravate the situation of abandonment of the historic center of the city ​​and would mean a step backwards in the economic potential.

They report that, since July 19, 2023, with the change of government, the palace does not have any maintenance, cleaning, gardening, surveillance, “not even ventilation of the building, and we do not believe that this is the best of the situations for a headquarters of the Presidency of the Generalitat, its headquarters in Vega Baja, which, in addition, houses a traveling exhibition of historical coats of arms of the Kingdom of Valencia that the Oriolanos and inhabitants of the region have hardly been able to enjoy.

Puig, inside the palace, meeting with the advisory council of the Vega Renhace Plan in what was his last official visit to Orihuela.



Eva Moya







During Carlos Mazón’s last visit to Orihuela, the president explained to questions from the media that he dispensed with the palace to celebrate the Consell because, he said, “we found it closed.” «I would have liked my predecessors to have allocated the budget item to keep it open all year, but they only kept it open for half a year. “Now we will take the appropriate measures to reopen that magnificent palace in good condition,” he said without mentioning possible dates or deadlines.

The local PP in the opposition denounced in March that the Palace was operating and organizing public events without having the required activity license. The popular ones pointed out that legally the building continued to be a private home and that, under current conditions, it did not meet the minimum accessibility standards. The truth is that, as this newspaper was able to verify, some rooms of the property, such as the second floor, require intervention. Some work that was never carried out. The promise of previous president Ximo Puig was to adapt the building to house a water institute.

In this sense, the signatories of the letter urge the current Valencian executive to, as soon as possible and to prevent this property from being degraded, proceed to open the headquarters of the Presidency of the Generalitat to the city and its region, “providing it with the necessary means to fulfill their purposes and installing those other services that they consider may be useful for the economic and social improvement for the development of Vega Baja.

The signatories offer the Generalitat their collaboration in achieving this goal regarding historical advice and programming and management of cultural activities as, they remember, “some of us already did at the time of purchasing the building and its implementation.”

The city of Orihuela, they conclude, “requires the collaboration of the administrations to achieve the recovery of its valuable real estate heritage and, if not done so, would have repercussions throughout the Valencian Community with the loss of an important heritage reference.”

Among the signatories is the researcher Javier Sánchez Portas, who was previously responsible for the Historical Archive and advised the Ximo Puig government in the acquisition of the building and the personal archive of the marquises, with whom he had a close relationship. There are also the historian María Elisa Zerón or the local restaurateur Elisa Martínez.

2.4 million euros



The letter has also been sent in copy to the mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, and the delegate of the Consell in Alicante, Agustina Esteve. In May 2022, the Consell authorized a budget modification of 2.4 million euros to be able to undertake the purchase of this palace that dates back to the 18th century, although it was subjected to a major renovation at the beginning of the last century.

Previously, the building had served as a summer residence for the Marquises of Rafal, who regularly resided in Madrid. The death of the previous marquis motivated his heirs to put the palace up for sale, since they had no intention of continuing to use it.

While the palace was open as a public building, it hosted concerts, activities and exhibitions. Until last January, more than 700 people had taken a guided tour of this famous building, whose access for decades was limited to a small number of illustrious and well-known people of the Rafal lineage.