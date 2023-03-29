A group of residents of La Manga tried on Wednesday to paralyze the first works that a construction company is carrying out on the slope that goes from Cala del Pino to Cala del Turco, where a chalet is planned to be built. Several of them, seeing that the machines had begun clearing to make way from the road to the site, entered the construction site and tried to stop the work of the machines. Agents of the Civil Guard appeared at the place and forced the residents to leave the fenced area.

The possibility of developing a new plot in Cala del Pino, in La Manga, has raised a new stir among the residents of the area and among some political parties. It is, according to neighborhood sources, one of the few undeveloped natural spaces left in the area, which is why they are putting pressure to prevent it. Despite this, work in the area continues as normal.

The owners of the plot have a planning license, as well as authorization from both the Cartagena City Council and the Ministry of the Environment, according to sources from both organizations. Despite all this, the residents are willing to continue with their pressures and protests. In fact, they have called a demonstration for April 2, at noon, to protest what they consider to be an outrage on the environment. In addition, they continue with the collection of signatures through the Change.org digital platform, where there are already more than 780 signatures.

Urban moratorium of the Mar Menor



Sources from the City Council confirmed to LA VERDAD that the owners have all the authorizations and that they cannot act because the urban moratorium of the Mar Menor cannot be applied in this case, because the licenses are prior to the approval of this regulation, five years ago. And they insisted that it should be the Ministry of Ecological Transition that takes measures and that “can acquire consolidated urban land in the Mar Menor environment to avoid new constructions and renaturalize them, as announced in 2021”, as requested by the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, by letter to the head of this state department, Teresa Ribera.

Neighbors denounce that all the vegetation is being removed (where there are protected species such as palm hearts) and the area has been delimited and fenced off with the purpose of occupying all that remains of the hillside for the construction of a single-family home. This, according to the sources consulted, has cut off the access between both coves.