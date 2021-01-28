A group of foreros from Reddit have bought shares in the company GameStop, a company dedicated to the face-to-face sale of video games, which has resulted in a unexpected reaction in the US stock exchange Wall street to the point of millionaire losses in some bearish funds.

GameStop is a company that, clearly, it has suffered the effects of the technological revolution and the pandemic. On the one hand, video game fans visit these stores less and less, as they choose to download them. On the other hand, the pandemic has accentuated these attitudes. The combination of both reasons has caused the company’s shares to fall from $ 55 in 2013 to $ 2.57 in April 2020.

This immense fall resulted in some hedge funds, such as Melvin capital or Citron Research, they invested a lot of money in bearish positions, that is, the less the GameStop shares cost, the more money they would make.

But, to his surprise, this is where more than two million users of the social network Reddit, who have begun to buy shares in the company en masse. This has produced that, due to the increase in demand for shares, the price of shares has risen to levels rarely seen. The company has grown more than 1,700% so far this year and the shares already cost more than 300 euros.

Millionaires loses

The first consequence has been that funds that had invested in bearish positions in the company have lost billions of euros. So much so that Melvin capital he has had to sell percentages of his company in exchange for 2.75 billion dollars in order to refloat. Total losses are estimated at about $ 5 billion.

Habitually The purchase of shares is usually linked to the hope that the economic situation of the company will improve and, therefore, after the rise in the price of the shares, to be able to sell them at a more expensive price than the initially invested. However, in this case this does not even happen. Simply, a group of foreros feels how it is challenging the stock market simply after having organized itself.

“I invested $ 800 in stocks and now I have more than 13,000”says one of the users. Meanwhile, other buyers who have spent more money acknowledge having multiplied its yield by 46,000%. “I bought shares for $ 50,000 and now they are worth 23 million”admits another.

Elon Musk comes into play

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and founder of Tesla, has entered the foreros game by publishing in its Twitter the link to the forum where the purchase of shares took place, who knows if by encouraging the purchase of more titles or by encouraging the action to be repeated with other companies.

However, some specialists in the Wall street admit that These practices can be a serious blow to the US stock market, since these organized movements can destroy the savings of those who are not able to sell their bearish shares on time. Even from the Financial times, and how it explains The country, recognize that the Wall street, the SEC, could open an investigation.

Other cases

The movement produced in GameStop shares is also taking place in other companies such as BlackBerry or AMC, although not in the same proportions. In fact, in 2008, purchases of shares of Volkswagen in a practice similar to this to the point that its price rose by around 200%.

Buying shares of GameStop has shown how The action of social networks can pose a problem even for one of the most powerful institutions in the world economy, such as Wall street.