A group of mayors of Together for Change that belong to municipalities of the Province of Buenos Aires demanded that Governor Axel Kicillof be able to participate in the vaccination operation in which they propose to apply doses to the 75 percent of the population of their districts in a month.

Through a virtual meeting, the PRO community leaders participated in a meeting focused on the advancement of infections, in which the situation of the pandemic was analyzed.

During the meeting, they agreed to propose to the Government of the Province of Buenos Aires the possibility of working together, as well as expressing the need to speed up testing to identify possible infected and isolate them automatically.

Diego Valenzuela (Tres de Febrero) is one of the mayors who participated in the virtual meeting.

According to the official statement of the meeting, these municipalities have more than 320 vaccinations between hospitals, health centers, sports centers and other municipal spaces, with a vaccination capacity of 250 daily doses per vaccination.

“This implies being able to inoculate in a month 2.4 million Buenos Aires that represent 75% of the population of all PRO municipalities. It is clear that if they buy more vaccines and let the municipalities help in the vaccination campaign, it is better for all the residents of the province. “

In this sense, the communal chiefs highlighted as a priority “vaccinate with greater intensity (privileging the elderly and risk groups), intensify communication about social and individual responsibility (to take care of neighbors and avoid contagion)” and considered essential that the “State take care of preserving the maximum possible activity, work and face-to-face education“.

Grindetti, Garro, Valenzuela and Macri, the four mayors of the suburbs who formed the new internal political scheme.

The following communal chiefs participated in the meeting, Nestor Grindetti (Lanús), Jorge Macri (Vicente López); Diego Valenzuela (Tres de Febrero), Julio Garro (La Plata), Héctor Gay (Bahía Blanca), Ezequiel Galli (Olavarría), Javier Martinez (Parchment), Pablo Petrecca (Junín), Guillermo Montenegro (Mar del Plata).

Also Mariano Barroso (July 9), Javier Iguacel (Captain Sarmiento), Gustavo Peries (Ramallo), Francisco Ratto (San Antonio de Areco), Mariano Uset (Colonel Rosales), Lisandro Matzkin (Colonel Pringles), José Luis Zara (Patagones ), Sebastián Abella (Campana), Camilo Etchevarrem (Dolores) and Jorge Etcheverry (Lobos); and the former mayor, Nicolas Ducote (Pilar).

AFG