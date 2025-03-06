A group of nurses breaks into the Andalusian Parliament against labor cuts: “We say enough”

Eviction in the Plenary Session of the Parliament of Andalusia this Thursday when a group of nurses who attended the control session to the government have shouted “enough” to their employment situation and have shown protest banners. The president of the Autonomous Chamber, Jesús Aguirre, has urged José Ignacio García, spokesman for the Mixed Andalusian Mixed Parliamentary Group, to “his guests” follow “the courtesy rules of all Andalusians”.

Garcia had sustained in his speech, after having read personal stories of nurses about his employment situation in Andalusia, that “the privatization of health, precariousness causes deaths, says scientific evidence.”

After remembering that this Wednesday in Malaga a mother had to give light to her dead baby without epidural “because there were no staff”, Garcia said that “one in four unemployed nurses is Andalus attributed to the fact that “this is where he is less charged.”

Garcia has mentioned the case of a nurse who has recently told him “what it is to have two serious patients and have to choose which of the two to attend”, while describing “the four characteristics of a poor management” of the Andalusian government with its health professionals, of what it has set as an example that the nursing employment bag “is without updating since October 31, 2021” and has been asked “why they do not update the bags”.

A laps with financing

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has responded on the march of health professionals of Andalusia towards other communities that, in the case of nursing, “go to the four richest autonomous communities in Spain”, a fact that has attributed to “enjoy a financing system that Andalusia does not have.”

“You are not a Andalusian,” Moreno has inquired to the spokesman of the Mixed-Addressing Andalusian parliamentary group, who has urged to “start there, to defend the resources that are from the Andalusians to be able to hire more nurses.” Moreno has argued that Andalusia has “less resources than the others”, argument after which he has mentioned the examples “of the Basque Government, Cantabria, Galicia or Catalonia”, to regret that this level is not reached “by much effort we make”, which has revealed with the idea of ​​”the almost 7,000 million that are paid only in health payrolls.”

The Andalusian president has assured in this framework of the question of the exodus of health professionals that “we will continue working for one of the most important groups”, a statement to close his speech that he has previously wanted to underpin offering data such as his government has implanted “one of the most advanced professional careers models in Spain”, an idea to which he added an annual salary increase of 4,600 euros in primary care and 3,700 in hospital care since 2018.

The intervention of Moreno in response to Adelante Andalucía has mentioned its exparliamentary Maribel Mora, who this week has announced its resignation to the seat and who has recognized its work describing it as “a person of enormous social sensitivity in their interventions and in their attitude” and has remarked that “he has led important initiatives that have managed to raise the majority support of this Chamber”.