A group of Nobel laureates and former heads of state or government requested in a public letter a temporary suspension of vaccine patents against COVID-19. In turn, they called on US President Joe Biden to support the initiative that has been debated seven months ago at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The suppression of the intellectual property of immunizers is “a vital and necessary stage to end the pandemic,” consider the 170 signatories of the letter released in recent hours by various NGOs.

“These actions would expand global manufacturing capacity, unhindered by industrial monopolies that are driving a severe supply shortage that blocks access to vaccines, “said the letter that highlights that at the current rate,” it is possible that 9 out of 10 people in most poor countries will be left without a vaccine this year. “

More than 100 countries support the exemption, including the Argentine government, a proposal originally put forward by South Africa and India.

But as the decisions in the WTO are taken by consensus, the opposition shown so far by the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom and the United States, headquarters of the big pharmaceutical companies, reaches not to reach an agreement.

“We are hopeful by reports that the administration is examining a temporary suspension of WTO intellectual property rights during the pandemic,” the letter to Biden said.

The text was signed by several Nobel laureates, such as Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, Joseph Stiglitz, Muhamad Yunus and Françoise Barré-Sinoussi, and former leaders of their countries such as François Hollande (France), Gordon Brown (United Kingdom) and José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (Spain), among others.

The text proposes a temporary suspension of some of the obligations of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) so that any country can produce the vaccine without worrying about having the patent.

Specifically, it proposes suspending patent rights “until there is a large vaccination on a global scale and the majority of the world’s population is immunized.”

Humanitarian organizations such as Amnesty International (AI), Oxfam and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) also support the temporary exemption, as does the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WTO has already debated this issue on at least eight occasions, counting formal and informal meetings, and the next meeting on patents is scheduled for June, although in the face of the emergency the countries pledged to continue negotiations this month.

