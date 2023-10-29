In St. Petersburg, on October 29, a group of men was detained, who the day before, dressed in riot police uniforms with dummies of a Kalashnikov assault rifle, tried to “prank” a group of people in this way. Izvestia has video footage of such a prank at its disposal.

As it became known, the draw was organized by Moscow residents aged 34 and 37. The men organized a coaching meeting and decided to play a prank on its participants.

“For the drawing of the meeting participants, we ordered a “mask show” from a specialized company. Mummers in the uniform of security forces, armed with airsoft weapons, began to stage the arrest of the guests,” said the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the city.

They added that all 17 participants in the incident were taken to the police. Their prop uniforms and equipment were confiscated.

Protocols on administrative offenses have been drawn up against them, and a criminal case has also been initiated under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on hooliganism.

Earlier, on October 20, it was reported that members of a gang of trash bloggers from St. Petersburg, who beat random passers-by in the south of the city, filmed their actions and posted the video on the Internet, were sent into custody. The organizer of the attacks on passersby, Tural Mamedov, was put on the international wanted list.

The gang became known on October 15. The head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed the acting head of the St. Petersburg department of the Investigative Committee, Oleg Bobkov, to present a report on this situation.