Mad Ducks helicopter pilots carrying commanders out of Mariupol were destroyed in Ukraine

In Ukraine, a group of Mad Ducks helicopter pilots, along with its commander with the call sign Petrovich, were neutralized. The crew became famous in the ranks of the Ukrainian army after flying to Mariupol in March 2022.

At the moment, it is not yet known exactly where and under what circumstances this happened. In the same time Telegram-The Whisper of the Front channel writes that a group of helicopter pilots was defeated in March.

Helicopter pilots talked about their missions, including in Kyiv

Mad Ducks – helicopter pilots who flew the Mi-8. The crew became famous in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) after flying to Mariupol in March 2022. At that moment, he was involved in the removal of commanders, foreign advisers and secret data from the Azovstal plant. Four Ukrainian helicopters took part in this operation, two of which were shot down.

Photo: Alexander Ermoshenko / Reuters

In 2023, three men from the crew of the Mi-8 helicopter gave interview to the German publication Bild. In it they talked about their combat missions and ways to resist the Russian army.

I can't reveal too much, but an important victory is sure to come soon. I hope in a year we can talk about this the same way we do now. Mad Ducks pilotin an interview with Bild

In particular, the Mad Ducks pilots spoke about the defense of Kyiv. According to them, they carried out several missions. Mainly in the Northern Military District zone, they attacked unarmored trucks that were transporting fuel and ammunition supplies. Sometimes infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armored personnel carriers (APCs) came under attack. In addition, they had to evacuate the wounded.

“We planned our missions well, flew along routes that the Russian troops did not expect, and mainly while the convoy was moving, so as not to be heard,” one of the pilots shared his memories.

Bild also noted that the Ukrainian pilots had an advantage: their Mi-8s were almost identical to the Russian models, making them difficult to distinguish from the ground.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces complained about the vulnerability of helicopters to Russian aviation

At the end of 2023, other helicopter pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine gave an interview to the French publication Monde, in which they stated that Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters were vulnerable to attacks by Russian aircraft. According to the pilots, aircraft are attacking them with R-37 missiles from a distance of 150 kilometers, remaining beyond the reach of air defense. It takes them less than one minute to hit a target.

Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak / Reuters

In addition, Ukrainian pilots complained that Russian fighters were constantly patrolling the airspace. They argued that the threat from fighter jets exceeded the threat from air defenses. The helicopter pilots also noted that even if the West begins delivering its Apache helicopters, this “will not significantly change anything at the front.”