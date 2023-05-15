‘Loonkito’, in a file image provided by the author. PHILIP J. BRIGGS / LION GUARDIANS

One of the oldest free-roaming lions in the world, baptized as Loonkito, He has died of injuries sustained when a group of Maasai herders attacked him with their spears in the town of Olkelunyiet, near the Amboseli National Park in Kenya, where the animal lived. It was last Wednesday. Males of this species survive an average of 13 years in the wild, so at 19 years old, loonkito He was quite a celebrity and one of the main targets for photographers and lovers of wildlife in this natural area. This Saturday, another six lions were killed by shepherds in the same area of ​​Amboseli, which has generated great concern among conservation organizations.

loonkito he had wandered outside the park boundaries and into a fenced compound where herdsmen kept their cattle. “He was an old lion who had a hard time feeding and cattle are easy prey. A normal lion would have gone looking for wildlife inside the park,” Paul Jinaro, spokesman for the Kenyan agency for the protection of wildlife (KWS, for its acronym in English), told the media. In addition, the period after the dry season, when prey regains its strength and becomes more difficult to hunt, coincides with a peak in incidents between herders and these cats, which sometimes attack livestock in desperation.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the death of loonkito (2004-2023), the longest-lived male lion in our ecosystem and perhaps in Africa”, assured the Kenyan Lion Guardians association on its social networks. Although he had lost part of his mane and was weak and old, he was quite a legend who lately was often seen accompanied by several females and their young. The park guardians highlighted that between 2010 and 2017 he successfully defended with his brother Ambogga the territory of his herd, located in one of the areas with the most prey in Amboseli. However, six years ago reigned alone after his brother was killed in a territorial dispute in which he himself loonkito he was hurt.

Relations between the Maasai people and the lions have evolved over the years. In the past, the members of this semi-nomadic people hunted these felids as a ritual of passage from childhood to adulthood. However, this tradition is falling into disuse due to the protection granted to the species and the progressive involvement of the Maasai as environmental agents in the defense of animals. This does not prevent incidents from occurring when lions leave wildlife reserves and attack livestock, the main livelihood of this people. “We have to sensitize people so that they find a way to alert us and we can return the animals to the parks,” Jinaro stressed.

In just one week, ten lions have been killed in the Amboseli area, the KWS reported in a statement on Sunday, after another six were killed by herders on Saturday. This group of cats had attacked 11 goats and a dog the night before. The park guardians organized a meeting with the surrounding inhabitants to address “how to minimize the risks of conflicts between humans and wildlife, such as the development of prevention systems that allow communities to be alerted to the presence of animals in the parks.” surroundings,” added the KWS. In addition to the end of the drought, the incidents between shepherds and lions are linked to the extension of human habitats, which are increasingly closer to protected areas.

A paradigmatic example of this difficult relationship between people and animals occurs in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital. Just seven kilometers from the city center is the national park of the same name, which is home to a large population of rhinos, hippos, buffaloes, zebras, wildebeest, leopards, cheetahs, hyenas, and lions, among other species. On dozens of occasions in the last decade, some specimen of these animals manages to get around the fence that separates the city from the park to enter urban areas. In 2016, a lion created a panic on the highway between Nairobi and Mombasa until it was captured by environmental agents. In February of the same year, a group of females entered a residential area.

The lion is an endangered species that has lost 90% of its historic habitat. In barely a century, it has gone from about 200,000 specimens to the 20,000 that are estimated to remain free, the vast majority in Africa and a small population in northeastern India, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF, for its acronym in English). Shrinking savannahs, poaching, increasing urbanization, and incidents with herders have all contributed to this decline. The first census of wildlife in the country carried out in Kenya in 2021 revealed that there are about 2,500 specimens in this country.

