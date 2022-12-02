The group of assailants is wanted by agents of the Civil Guard and the local police of several municipalities.

The Civil Guard and local police from various municipalities are looking for a group of four people who robbed a tobacconist’s shop in the Murcian district of Sucina this Friday afternoon. The assault occurred around 7:30 p.m., when three individuals, who hid their faces with ski masks and dressed in black clothing, entered the establishment armed with sticks and firearms. Once inside, they pointed a gun at the tobacconist, demanding the money from the cash register.

During the robbery, a client who was in the premises was reduced by one of the members of the gang. The hooded men left the store with the money and various products and fled in a car occupied by a fourth person who was waiting for them at the door of the store. Sources close to the case indicate that the gang loaded the products into a blue van, apparently stolen from a company in Balsicas on November 9, as published by LA VERDAD.

Apparently, the vehicle, a black Golf, fled in the direction of San Javier along the RM-1 highway, which connects Santomera with San Javier. The Civil Guard activated a search device and alerted the local police in the municipalities of Los Alcázares, Torre Pacheco and Murcia.