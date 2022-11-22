The Russian hacker group XakNet hacked the website of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. The team announced this on Monday, November 21.

“For several months, we have compromised the enemy’s infrastructure step by step, studied how everything works, downloading documents along the way,” the XakNet Telegram channel says.

According to the hackers, they managed to gain access to the mails of employees of the department, as well as seize more than a million files with electronic documents. The collected data is planned to be transferred to the media upon request for the organization of investigations, and subsequently open to everyone.

Earlier, on November 5, it became known that a hacker with the nickname Joker published extracurricular correspondence between the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), General Valeriy Zaluzhny, and female servicemen.

On November 1, it was reported that the Joker had hacked the DELTA program, into which all data about their own troops and the enemy’s troops are entered using regularly updated intelligence data to control the troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As the hacker himself said, all the plans of the military command of Ukraine were disclosed and transferred “to the right place.” It was not easy to crack the system, he said, but there are no absolutely secure systems.

On September 26, Izvestia learned that the Evil Russian Hackers had posted information about more than 1,500 Ukrainian spies on the NemeZida website specially created for this purpose. Among the released data there is information about intelligence officials who work under the cover of embassies in more than 20 countries, both actively supporting Ukraine in the confrontation with Russia, and adhering to a more restrained position.

In addition, the hackers made public the data of Ukrainian intelligence officers working in the UN, EU and NATO missions and in more than 40 locations of the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service units, including one clandestine educational institution.

