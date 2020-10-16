Friendship moves mountains and sometimes cranes. The restrictions necessary to contain the pandemic in Argentina have led a group of friends from La Plata to rent a crane to be able to see, from the other side of the window, their 52-year-old companion admitted for cancer at the Fleming Institute of Buenos Aires. They had not been able to see her for two months and, after several meetings by videoconference, they decided to do, in their own words, “something that would honor their friendship.” All a surprise for Gabriela, the patient, who did not know what her friends from the group of ‘ running ‘they had planned.

Since the coronavirus pandemic was declared in Argentina, visits to people admitted to hospitals have been restricted to the maximum. Only people who give birth, who can receive their partner, and the terminally ill, in which case there is a special protocol for accompanying families, are exempt. The rest of the people admitted to the plant are prohibited from visiting to try to contain as much as possible the contagion curve in the South American country, which already reaches almost one million infected and around 25,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.