A group of employees of the Ministry for the Development of the Far East and the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic (KRDV) subordinate to the ministry will go as volunteers to participate in a special operation. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev /

Trutnev, commenting on the meeting with employees of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and the KRDV, who left as volunteers in the special operation zone, indicated that he supported such decisions.

“Now a group of our employees, who have military experience behind them, have decided to volunteer in the NVO zone to help bring our victory closer. We are proud of them, ”Trutnev said in an interview with AiF.

He noted that representatives of the Ministry for the Development of the Far East and the KRDV from the very beginning of the special operation collected everything necessary for the fighters and helped refugees from Mariupol.

“I don’t take the word “official” well, but I always say that I am in the public service, I work in the team of the President of the Russian Federation,” Trutnev said.

Earlier, on June 13, the Russian Ministry of Defense and the commanders of the volunteer corps signed contracts. According to the representative of the department, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev, three brigades and four detachments signed contracts for combat missions.