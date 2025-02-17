Life expectancy has been a central theme in the field of health for decades, but in recent years a concept has emerged that promises to change the way we understand well -being: The duration of health. Unlike simply living longer, this approach is concentrated in the quality of those years, that is, in the period of life in which a person enjoys good health. This transition in the health perspective opens a range of possibilities to improve the quality of life.

A recent study published in Jama Network Open He has analyzed the discrepancy between the duration of health and life expectancy in 183 Member States of the World Health Organization. The results are revealing: Americans face a gap of 12.4 years, indicating that, although they live longer, they do not necessarily enjoy an optimal health period. In comparison, the world gap is located at 9.6 years, highlighting a particular concern about health in the United States.

The doctor Barbara BawerFamily Medicine Specialist at the Wexner Medical Center of Ohio State University, highlights the importance of prioritizing the quality of life. “We focus a lot on life expectancy, but sometimes we don’t understand that quality of life is equal or more important,” he says. This reflection invites a paradigm shift in the way we address personal and collective well -being.

The duration of health is not a default destination, as stated Linda Ercoli, PHD and Interim Director of the UCLA Longevity Center. “I really believe in working to improve the duration of health,” he says, stressing that there are concrete actions that each individual can take to maximize their well -being. This proactive approach can be key to living no more years, but healthier years.

Expert strategies

A group of health experts have shared their personal strategies to Fortune Well to improve their well -being and, by extension, that of their patients. Bawer, for example, emphasizes the Importance of reducing stress. “I take every holiday days,” he says, highlighting the need to disconnect and relax. In addition, forgiveness and gratitude are practices that she promotes to maintain a healthy mental state.

The feeding He also plays a fundamental role. John Fudyma, a medical professor, has adopted a diet rich in plants, filling three quarters of his dish with vegetables and fruits. Its approach is based on the evidence that relates these diets with a lower risk of chronic diseases. Changing eating habits can be a significant step towards a longer and more healthy life. Kathryn J. Lindley, director of the Women’s Cardiac Center at the University of Vanderbilt, complements this idea to Make adjustments in the recipes you consume. “You can often make a healthier recipe with simple changes,” he explains, showing that health does not have to be complicated, but can adapt to personal preferences.

He regular exercise It is another essential component for a healthy life. Bert Mandelbaum, specialist in sports medicine, performs various physical activities on a daily basis. “I try to do as many activities as I can,” he says. This diversity not only improves physical health, but also reduces the risk of injury, a crucial factor in longevity and quality of life.

He Quality dream It is also vital to maintain good health. Ercoli makes sure to sleep at least eight hours per night, emphasizing that a good break is essential for the immune system and brain health. “The dream is very important,” he emphasizes, which underlines the need to take care of this often careless aspect of our lives.

Finally, the social connection It is revealed as a key factor in the duration of health. Scott Kaiser, Geriatra, emphasizes the importance of interpersonal relationships. “When healthy longevity is observed, perhaps the most important factor is the quality of our relationships,” he says. This reminder invites us not only to take care of our physical health, but also our emotional and social connections.