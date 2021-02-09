The digital platform Transparencia Blaugrana wants to declare Carles Tusquets ‘persona non grata’, the chairman of the FC Barcelona Management Committee, considering him responsible

postponement of club elections. “We want this petition to be put to a vote at the next Barça Assembly. This is the first proposal we make and the example that, if we want, the partners can empower ourselves,” explained Oriol Clavell, one of the ideologues of the platform, made up of partners, supporters and supporters. At the moment, they assure that they have already adhered 150 people.

Robert Manrique, who will be the spokesperson, said during the presentation at the College of Journalists of Catalonia that “when the ‘Barçagate’ was published, a group of partners” met “to enforce the member’s opinion” and this initiative came from there . “We are tired of this policy of fait accompli. We have created a digital assembly of members in which the supporters will be able to amplify what the members want for the good of Barça “Manrique continued recounting.

The core of Transparencia Blaugrana is the Peña Barcelonista Can Conesa, chaired by Josep Maria Conesa, who has been the agglutinator of Barcelona fans for the creation of this digital platform. On their website (transparencyblaugrana.cat) they have published critical reports with

two of the three candidates for the presidency: Joan Laporta and Toni Freixa.