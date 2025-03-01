The fascination with the possibility of having supernatural skills has been a constant in the history of humanity. From the Predictions of the astrologer nostradamus until the Superheroes stories More modern, the idea of ​​this type of having these skills has captured collective imagination. And although these things may sound like Science fictiona team of Canadian scientists has published a study in the magazine ‘Cortex’ that affirms having found the way we develop these mental skills latent in the human brain.

According to the study, certain areas of the brain act as a ‘PSI inhibitor‘, suppressing natural psychic skills such as telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition. The researchers discovered that by temporarily deactivating this ‘filter’, they could enhance these capacities In common individuals, which suggests that todes we have latent psychic skills that remain inactive due to the activity of these brain regions.

The brain as a psychic skills inhibitor

To deactivate the ‘PSI inhibitor’, the scientists used a technique called Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (RTMS). This non -invasive method uses Magnetic waves aimed at specific areas of the brain for totemporarily lterar its operation.

In this study, RTMS was applied to frontal lobes of the participants, managing to deactivate the filter that limits the psychic skills. And, according to the researchers, the participants who were deactivated said system, demonstrated the ability to influence a random event generator (REG), a device that produces random numbers sequences.









The principal researcher, Morris Freedman, of ‘Baycrest Health Sciences’, highlighted the relevance of these findings: “They are potentially transformers for the way we see the interactions between the brain and seemingly random events.” In addition, Freedman said that the discovery of the brain filter could “significantly advance research in the area of ​​psychic skills, helping to bring this phenomenon to the field of conventional science.”

The study was attended by 108 volunteers healthy, divided into three groups. Each group received RTMS in different regions of the brain, while one of them acted as a control group with a placebo treatment that did not alter brain activity. The results showed that only the participants who received RTMS In the left medial frontal region They experienced a significant increase in their psychic abilities. In that sense, the main author of the study said that “this study confirmed our hypothesis.” In addition, he suggested that “people with neurological or reversible frontal lesions induced by RTMS can represent a useful group for the detection and replication of this phenomenon.”

The function of the left medial frontal region

The left medial frontal region of the brain is associated with Higher executive functionslike the planningthe decision making and the impulse control. This study proposes that, in addition to these functions, this area could be suppressing natural psychic skills and that, by temporarily deactivating this region through RTMS, it is possible to release the inherent telepathic potential in each individual.

This discovery opens new paths for scientific research of phenomena that were previously considered out of the reach of conventional science. If future investigations confirm these findings, we could be on the edge of a Revolution in our understanding of the human mind and their abilities.