Responsible for the evangelical, Catholic and Protestant branches have channeled the feelings of their communities requesting that a political trial be initiated against the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, through a statement. Up to 380 religious support this request, since they consider that the president is guilty of “crimes of responsibility” for his management of the pandemic.

Under the same accusation, different factions of Christianity have joined forces to demand the opening of an ‘impeachment’ that ends with the removal of Bolsonaro. In addition to bishops, pastors or priests, 17 Christian movements subscribe to the statement that the group has presented in the House of Representatives.

At a press conference, the leader of the National Council of Christian Churches of Brazil, Romi Bencke, explained that the inaction of the Brazilian leader in the face of the health crisis is the reason for this motion request. “The main reason for this request is the total absence of initiatives on the part of the Government to reduce or contain the impacts of the pandemic,” Bencke assured.

A Brazilian citizen demands the start of a political trial against Bolsonaro during the weekend mobilization in Sao Paulo. © REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

The point is that the person responsible for making the final decision on a potential impeachment against the person of the president is the president of the Deputies. Rodrigo Maia is currently the one who holds this position and, although he considers that Bolsonaro must be held accountable for his omission of responsibility, he believes that an impeachment process would aggravate the health crisis in Brazil. Maia thinks that a government shutdown would be catastrophic for the country.

The current context of the Amazon – where there is a shortage of oxygen and tanks have had to be exported from Venezuela – is what is encouraging a large part of civil society to contemplate the idea of ​​replacing the president. In recent months, 61 requests for impeachment have been registered against the head of state, of which five have already been denied and the remaining 56 requests are awaiting a decision.

50 Brazilian cities protested against Bolsonaro last Saturday

The entire political spectrum mobilized on Saturday in Brazil. Both right and left citizen movements took to the highways, forming massive caravans in more than 50 towns in the country. These marches denounce exactly the same thing as the religious leaders, the ineffectiveness of the Government in the face of the strong advance of the pandemic in Brazil.

In Rio de Janeiro, Meggy Fernades, a Brazilian citizen, regretted having voted for him in the last presidential elections. “It disgusts me to see him voted for, he is doing terrible damage to the nation,” Fernandes told the newspaper El Economista.

A projection in a building in Sao Paulo reads: “How many deaths before the ‘impeachment’?” © REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

Another of the accusations indicates the subsidies for the unemployed that were distributed the previous year, and that the budget for 2021 does not even contemplate. The protesters do not understand how it is possible that they are not going to be redistributed among the most vulnerable people, when in 2020 66 million were allocated for the cause.

Not only the citizens are demanding a political trial in Brazil. Last week, an opposition bloc already proposed that Bolsonaro submit to an impeachment process. The unsustainable situation of the health system in the Amazon area was the main reason they presented.

The president suffers his worst acceptance data according to a survey last Friday

A poll carried out by the Datafolha pollster, the loss of support from Bolsonaro due to the handling of the pandemic is very great. From a rejection of 32% in December, the percentage of the president’s discredit has increased to 40% among Brazilians.

But at the end of 2020, the number of respondents who rejected the opening of a political trial against Bolsonaro was lower than that of this new poll. If in the previous one, 50% considered that they should not undergo an impeachment process, now it is 53% who are against the president being tried.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Brazil is about to exceed 9 million infected, while it continues to be the second country in the world with the most deaths from Covid-19: a total of 218,878.

With EFE, Reuters and local media