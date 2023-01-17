When an Artificial Intelligence (AI) replicates the works of great painters to create images, the complaints are minuscule. But when he does the same with current artists it’s a very different matter and the lawsuits start to appear.

This is what a group of illustrators made up of Sarah Andersen, Kelly McKernan and Karla Ortiz did before the California court in the United States, and they are targeting three platforms.

His class action lawsuit, which encompasses other affected artists, is against the companies behind Stability AI and Midjourney, two of the most popular AI image generators. Likewise, against DevianArt.

The latter is one of the largest sites where illustrators upload and share creations. What are the plaintiffs looking for? Well, monetary compensation for the damages caused by the companies mentioned above.

Especially for the use of Stable Diffusion, the tool that remixes designs from countless authors and that he uses as a basis for his learning.

Font: Midjourney.

The lawsuit is based on copyright and publicity violation laws, as well as accusations of counterfeiting, breach of DeviantArt’s terms of service, and even unfair competition.

To this must be added the flagrant violation of the Digital Age Copyright Act or DMCA.

What is the actual problem with AI imaging?

All illustrations, regardless of their quality, have associated copyrights and the last word about their use is in the hands of their creators.

However, Stability AI and Midjourney take these creations as a basis to ‘feed’ their databases. And incidentally, to train their respective Artificial Intelligence algorithms.

So the results are a mix of creations from a multitude of artists remixed and merged by AI.

Font: Stability AI.

A huge percentage of these artists never authorized their works to be used for AI image generation. They also did not approve that the companies behind the platforms mentioned above profit from their work.

So why is DeviantArt being sued? Because only recently this site offered the option for creators to decide that their works were not suitable for AI; and although it does now, it is not by default.

