A group of armed persons was detained by law enforcement officers on the territory of Abkhazia, reports TASS…

The agency’s correspondents were informed about this by a source in the republican Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The interlocutor noted that the detainees are not citizens and residents of Abkhazia. According to him, the armed group “intended to commit illegal actions on the territory of the republic.”

Currently, law enforcement officers identify the detainees, and also describe the weapons seized from them.

Recall that earlier in Abkhazia, a criminal case was initiated into the disappearance of a 43-year-old Russian tourist.