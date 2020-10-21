Zidane’s Madrid begins its 2020/21 Champions League career against Shakhtar Donetsk from Ukraine at Alfredo Di Stéfano. He also does it with the feeling that the group is not going to allow you too much relaxation or the possibility of an unexpected puncture.

So much Mönchengladbach like Shakhtar and, of course, the Inter Milann, they are all competitive teams that require a good version. Visit Valdebebas a Shakhtar that is, for yet another year, a faithful reflection of what has been going on for more than a decade. Those of Luis Castro they continue to use the formula of mixing Ukrainian footballers with Brazilians, some of them very young, with others already more veteran. In fact, some players from Rio have made their first European stop in Donetsk, who have subsequently been important on the continental scene such as Willian, Douglas Costa, Fernandinho or Alex Teixeira, among others. The Portuguese coach uses a 1-4-2-3-1 system, with a very offensive proposal.

They always want to be protagonists through the ball regardless of who they face. From the middle of the field to the front he has footballers with good footing, personality and great dribbling efficiency. It’s from the teams Europe with more success in this situation. Starting at the double pivot with Mark Antonio, with only 20 years. The Brazilian midfielder aims for great conditions despite his fragile appearance. He is very dynamic in the game and with great talent for passing and driving. Patrick, Maycon and Marcos Antonio himself alternate in those positions.

In the most advanced positions, both Marlos how Junior moraeyes, the two stars of the Donetsk people. The latter was the top scorer for the team and the League in Ukraine. We will see if they can make it to the game, since they were confined for having been in contact with other positive colleagues for COVID 19. The information that arrives is that they can participate. All the threat they can have offensively turns into weakness when they don’t have the ball. Shakhtar is a team that tends to break easily, that risks with many people in front of the ball line and that does not have very fast defenders, so they tend to suffer in the open field. In defense highlight Bondar as a good central project. Already played against Spain in the match played for the Nations League and was champion of Sub 20 world with the Ukraine of Lunin.