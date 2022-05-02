Under the motto “The madness of changing the world” more than 1,250 scouts enjoyed the reunion with other scouts from communities such as the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Asturias, Castilla y Leon, Castilla La Mancha, La Rioja, Murcia, Valencia and Andalusia, among others .

On Saturday afternoon, the musical contest was held in which 9 groups from different parts of Spain presented their unpublished and original songs before a professional and scout jury that takes into account aspects such as lyrics, music, staging, the values, the pedagogical contents, the choreography…

The Scout Group Kenya 602, belonging to Explorers of Murcia and representative of this community, presented their song called ‘Impeesa’, wolf that never sleeps, with a display of instruments such as violins, guitar, oboe, clarinet, saxophone and djembe; a spectacular choreography worthy of professional companies; an African-themed costume and make-up design and a resounding cheer from the stands. For his song, all the members of the group were involved: boys and girls, young people, monitors, families…

Although the level of the songs participating in this edition was very high, the Kenyan Scout Group conquered the jury with its African rhythm, its impeccable choreography and its message of doing a good deed every day, leaving the planet better than we found it and paying homage to Baden Powell, founder of the scouting movement and buried in Kenya.

In this Scout Festival the good atmosphere reigned, the desire to see each other again after the pandemic and the scout spirit. This was the forty-seventh edition organized by Scouts de España, a scout federation with more than 35,000 members: boys, girls and young people who together are building a better world based on the non-formal education of the scout movement.