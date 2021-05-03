He says he likes to introduce himself simply as “Mercedes Resch, by Cura Malal”. And if they ask for more information, he adds that she is the daughter of José and Raimunda, both born in the place, like her. In the southwest of the province of Buenos Aires, 570 km from the Federal Capital and 20 from Colonel Suarez, head of the party.

Mercedes left town as a young man but returned over the years, with recharged energies and many ideas to promote social and cultural projects that Cura Malal -which means “stone house” in Araucanian – I’d never seen.

His dad, Jose, was descendant of the Volga Germans, who emigrated from Russia towards the end of the 19th century, many of whom came to Argentina in search of a land of peace and work.

La Tranca, an old bowling alley that came back to life in Cura Malal.

“My grandparents came by boat from Russia and arrived in Coronel Suárez, where three German colonies were established; my dad was from the furthest away, Santa Maria. And my mom was a weird mix; brunette, with strong features, with a mother of French descent and a father of Portuguese descent with Indian blood ”says Mercedes. And he says that his father’s marriage to a “non-German” was an “act of rebellion.”

The ninth of 10 children, Mercedes remembers that her siblings were born on a lavender plantation where José worked, in a large ranch called La Cascada. “When I was two years old, we came to the town, where my father built a little adobe house, and we finished elementary school in the rural school. But there was no secondary school and my sisters, who lived in Buenos Aires, sent me to a ward of nuns in Cnel. Suarez. That was for me a dark time; ward, in a nun’s boarding school, in the middle of what seemed to me then a great city, surrounded by cement ”, he recalls.

A memory that contrasts with the happiest childhood imaginable, playing in the fields, climbing trees. “I loved it accompany my mother when she took the cows to herd on rural roads; It was my time to chat with her, I had it all to myself and we talked about everything, ”Mercedes recalls, and emotion colors her words.

Mercedes in the bowling alley that she used to buy as a child and which she has now transformed into a cultural center and grocery store.

To the big city, with a return ticket

When he finished high school, Mercedes left to Pigüé to study teaching and then to Buenos Aires, where he enrolled in Graphic Design at the UBA. “I did almost the entire race but in the last year I went to the Prilidiano Pueyrredón art school, which at that time was saving. I lived in Buenos Aires for 10 years and in the last year, when I was missing a subject, I was no longer convinced to continue living there, and I realized that I had to return to Cura Malal“, account.

And it is that in the last year of the race, all the projects in which he worked, in one way or another were linked with the people: “My projects had names or relationships with Cura Malal; I had an idea and memories of a place of happiness, of my refuge. And I thought that returning was something pending ”.

La Tranca became a benchmark in Cura Malal and in all of Coronel Suárez.

Then he came back, and the art that he had experienced and lived in Buenos Aires began to come to life in Cura Malal, and also to give life to the place. “I was able to buy a kind of tapera that was the bowling alley of my childhood, when it was called Lo de Leonard. A humble bowling alley, with the minimum necessary, where I used to go shopping as a girl, with a notebook. It had a drinking party, a kind of grocery store for men, to which women did not go; but he did go through there to enter the warehouse ”.

It was an abandoned place in a dark time for the people, because about 20 years ago, “almost all the people were leaving”Recalls Mercedes.

Mercedes in her dance outfit with two horse riders, Zacarías and Mingo Siivera. Photo: Rosana Silvera.

And he says: “I bought half the bowling alley, because my brother lived in the other half. The archway that led from the grocery store to the warehouse was gone, there was a wall. I was able to put it back together just a few years later, and the project and grew little by little”.

The townspeople got involved bringing him old bottles and pots, tools, typical articles of the houses of other times, and “somehow he was showing me the way”For the project, acknowledges Mercedes.

He converted part of the building into a small inn – “El Gallinero” – and he named the bowling alley La Tranca for two reasons: on the one hand, because when the place had been a bowling alley, the door was closed with a bar. And also, because in the field they usually say “you grabbed the flower of the bar”When someone drinks too much, which used to happen in the grocery store.

La Tranca is a grocery store on Fridays and the cultural and social center of Cura Malal.

Then carried out different artistic movements such as mail art, exhibitions, book presentations, among many others. However, until a few years ago, he says, he felt that he could not hook certain characters of the town or people of a certain age.

“Until then the project was more artistic, with mail art or visual poetry. But then I started building kinds of cooperatives. With Hugo Sein, professor of Cnel. Suárez, for example, we put together a folk dance center; I put the space and he teaches. Y free, because it is a community project. And with a friend we give a cooking workshop ”he says.

And he says that being a teacher in several schools in the area allows him to “afford” to live from his job and spend time thinking and generating projects. For example, the construction, a few years ago, of a large workshop (Las Chapas) with recycled materials, in a flour mill that was in dismantling.

Cura Malal, 570 km from Buenos Aires and 20 from Coronel Suárez. Image: Google Maps.

Until there came a point, back for 2018, in which he felt that the bowling had to have more people, laughs, guitars, something of what had been. Then he was encouraged to open the grocery store, Fridays. “Thus, La Tranca ceased to be exclusively an art space and began to be more transferred by the community; The whole town began to come and also people from other places, and several of my students even come to connect ”, Mercedes enthuses. It was the change that breathed new life into the place.

Source of life and projects

It is already a classic. Today is Friday? Today there is a grocery store in La Tranca, with music, dance, pizzas and empanadas that Mercedes herself cooks, although when there are book presentations the menu is more varied and “the grocery store is taken out to the street”: “We make a fire pit and the place works under the open sky. The house is the house, the grocery store, the workshop, the lodging, the dance patio. And proposals are being added, because people propose and if possible, we organize it, always with the necessary permits and protocols. “

Concerts, payadas and poetry readings are common in the bowling alley (pre-pandemic photo, now all health protocols are applied).

Last summer, for example, they organized a residence for poets, and now they are building a new lodge, a little more comfortable than the current one and separated from the grocery store ”.

And the projects do not stop flowing. “With the village boys we are working on a giant mural in the square, and with two friends we created the project Hermosura, a mix between documentary and artistic ”, says Mercedes, and says that she is very enthusiastic about“ reconstructing the thread of history ”of some things, such as the history of the town, of some of its houses, of the families. Something like going building “the people’s archive”, for which they are “searching, assembling, recovering, because there is very little written about the history of the place.”

Mercedes with two students in a typography workshop, one of the many cultural activities organized by La Tranca.

Another project is that of community libraries, to which they supply all reading material that arrives in good condition, for the children to use. Have now a library in each store in town; four in all.

And the grocery store? “It is the place super alive, with energy, and also my social life, because friends come and that covers a spiritual need for me. In the grocery store we charge, and with that we finance the rest of the projects, which are free, ”says Mercedes.

Playing cards, like old times (pre-pandemic photo).

And although the pandemic and quarantine make so much participatory work a bit difficult, Mercedes is excited when she says that Cura Malal is coming back to life.

“Before, the concern of the older ones was that people were leaving, they said that the town was in the twilight. But for a few years, and especially now, there is new life, land was sold, houses were built, and on Sundays it is a walking area for people from the surroundings, who go around with the car. The town flourishes again, and it’s a joy ”, she says, and says that when she was a girl she thought that“ she was going to be anything but a teacher ”, but today she feels that she is mostly a teacher. “Not so much because it has the possibility of teaching the other, but of sharing with the other, of accompanying in this teaching process,” he says.

You have already been warned: if it is Friday, there is Tranca in Cura Malal.