The draw of Gordo de la Primitiva From this Sunday, February 23, 2025, he has not left the first category overwhelming (five more key numbers), so for the next draw, on Sunday, March 2, a boat of 13.3 million euros.

Yes there was a second category bearm (five numbers), which takes a prize of 192,883.96 euros. The ticket was validated in the Lotteries Administration 1 of Santa María del Páramo (León).

The winning combination was formed by the numbers 19, 40, 42, 49, 50. Key (reimbursement) 5.

The Gordo de la Primitiva is played on Sundays, A single draw a week. 55% of the collection is destined to these categories:

1st category: If the 5 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are right.

2nd category: If 5 numbers of the winning combination are hit.

3rd category: If 4 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are right.

4th category: If 4 numbers of the winning combination are right.

5th category: If 3 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are hit.

6th category: If 3 numbers of the winning combination are right.

7th category: If 2 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are hit.

8th category: If 2 numbers of the winning combination are right.

Reimbursement: If the number intended for this award coincides with that of our ticket.