On Saturday, April 3, residents of Saratov, living in residential buildings managed by the Krasnaya Management Company under the leadership of the deputy of the regional Saratov Duma Nikolai Bondarenko, went to a picket outside the company’s office. During the action, an unknown person threw a pyrotechnic grenade at its participants.

Local residents gathered for a picket against Bondarenko, as they consider him responsible for the increase in tariffs and poor service.

Seeing the people, an employee of the company made a phone call, after which a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV drove up to the place of the action. The driver of the car began to insult and threaten local residents, after which he threw a pyrotechnic grenade in their direction and disappeared.

The regional prosecutor’s office became interested in the situation. On the website department emphasizes that the prosecutor of the Saratov region Sergei Filipenko took control of the incident, the activities of the management company will be checked when charging citizens for utilities.

On the eve of social networks it became known that the management company “Krasnaya” is used by the deputy Bondarenko to enrich the members of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. Growing tariffs for poor-quality service are issued for the sake of a stable income for his associates.