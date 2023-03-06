Mash: a grenade that flew outside the military unit in Gukovo shattered windows in houses

In Gukovo, Rostov Region, a platoon commander accidentally fired a grenade into the air, it flew out of the military unit and shattered windows in nearby houses. This is reported in Telegram– Don Mash channel.

According to the publication, one of the local residents spoke about the whistle of the shell and the explosion. The Russian woman noted that windows were now broken in four buildings not far from her house.

Later it turned out that the 28-year-old platoon commander of the military unit in Gukovo accidentally pulled the trigger of a hand grenade launcher and fired a shot upwards. The grenade was outside the unit and exploded near residential buildings.

The soldier himself was not seriously injured. Doctors diagnosed him with burns on his legs, the man refused hospitalization. There were no other victims of his actions.

