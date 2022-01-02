In one of the Moscow apartments in the Otradnoye area, they found a grenade from the times of the Great Patriotic War, reported on the Telegram channel Mash.

Residents of the house on Dekabristov Street were evacuated by law enforcement officers. It was assumed that the explosive device is still combat.

Later, a representative of the capital’s emergency services told RIA Novosti that after an inspection at the scene, it turned out that an object similar to a grenade turned out to be a fake.

Earlier, in the capital’s Metropolis shopping center, a 47-year-old man stole perfume from a cosmetics and perfumery store and threatened the guard with a grenade. According to the source, the attacker was taken to the inspection room, and during an attempt to search, he took out an object that looked like ammunition.