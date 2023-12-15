A Ukrainian councilor detonated several grenades this Friday during a municipal plenary session in the town hall of the town of Keretsk, in the Transcarpathia region, in the west of the country, as reported by the Ukrainian police on social networks. At least one person has died and another 26 have been injured, six seriously, according to preliminary information. It is unknown if the person who died is the alleged perpetrator of the attack.

The event has been recorded and the images show a man – later identified by local media as Sergei Batrin, councilor of the Servant of the People party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – enter a room and, after a brief conversation, takes out out of his pockets and throws what appear to be grenades to the ground. Shortly after, they explode. The case has been transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) as it was considered a possible terrorist attack.

The local media Zakarpattia24 has reported that Batrin had had a discussion with his colleagues about a salary increase for civil servants in the town. Minutes after the altercation, according to the publication, the alleged perpetrator left the scene and returned with the explosive devices.

Ukrainian authorities have not mentioned possible motivations for the attack.

