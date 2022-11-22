The College of Science at the United Arab Emirates University, in cooperation with the National Center of Meteorology, launched the “Greenhouse Inauguration”.
The greenhouse provides suitable conditions for the growth and reproduction of plants, as well as the opportunity to conduct environmental experiments on different plants under different conditions of temperature and humidity to measure their tolerance to environmental factors.
It also provides an ideal environment for conducting environmental research on plants and studying the impact of various environmental factors on them.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#greenhouse #environmental #research #UAE #University
Leave a Reply